Who is Joey Chestnut? Meet the male category winner of Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest

Bottomless pit Joey Chestnut once again took home the crown at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Saturday afternoon, celebrating the 250th birthday of America with relish.

Who is Joey Chestnut

Joey Chestnut, a 16-time winner of Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, is making a comeback this year after a ban from 2024. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis (REUTERS)

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Joey Chestnut is 41 years old from Westfield, Indiana and is known as the greatest competitive eater of all time. He just won his 18th Mustard Belt in the male category at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, according to the New York Post. He also holds his own world record of eating 76 hot dogs, which he set at the same contest back in 2021.

Also Read: Who won Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest? Florida mom Miki Sudo retains undefeated title by eating 38.75 hot dogs

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{{^usCountry}} Chestnut scarfed down 66 hot dogs in 10 minutes this year to the delight of a huge crowd of about 25,000 people in Coney Island. He won $10,000 for the win, per the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chestnut scarfed down 66 hot dogs in 10 minutes this year to the delight of a huge crowd of about 25,000 people in Coney Island. He won $10,000 for the win, per the outlet. {{/usCountry}}

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Before the competition, Chestnut told Good Morning America that he was “feeling good”, adding that “I'm hungry, and it's a beautiful day. This is going to be a great Fourth of July."

In an Instagram post, he called competitive eating “the most patriotic sport we've got."

Also Read: Fact Check: Is Ice Spice pregnant with Tobey Maguire's baby? Here's the truth behind the viral rumor

Why Joey Chestnut missed the 2024 contest

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Things might've tasted a little sweeter for Chestnut this year because in April, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge for getting into a bar fight, per the New York Post. The then-17-time champ hit a man with an open hand after the man had simply shaken his hand. Chestnut later told cops he was "pretty drunk" and "didn't remember" the fight, according to court records cited by the outlet.

This means he was still on probation when he won his 18th Mustard Belt.

This also isn't the first time trouble has followed Chestnut to the contest. He was banned from the 2024 contest over his deal with Impossible Foods, a company that had just launched a plant-based hot dog, as per the New York Post. That ban let Patrick Bertoletti win instead, after he ate 58 dogs. He became the first person other than Chestnut to win the contest since 2015.

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Meanwhile, Miki Sudo won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, for the 12th year in a row. She consumed 38.75 hot dogs in a span of 10 minutes.