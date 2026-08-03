Who is Jordan Salinas? 5 things to know about the 'hero' bystander who confronted Idaho shooter Chad Williams

A gunman named Chad Williams opened fire in the drive-thru of a newly opened In-N-Out Burger in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Three people were killed and several others were injured after an armed bystander exchanged gunfire with the rifle-armed suspect, who later fled and was found dead nearby.

Jordan Salinas has been identified online as the bystander who fired back at the Twin Falls In-N-Out gunman. (Pexel - representational image)

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Twin Falls police have not officially confirmed the bystander's identity but social media users have widely identified him as Jordan Salinas based on his online posts.

Also Read: Who was Chad Williams? Idaho Twin Falls shooting suspect identified

Here are five things to know about him:

Twin Falls police have not officially identified Jordan Salinas as the armed bystander. His name has only been shared by social media users based on videos and online posts. Police have also not confirmed his exact role, why he acted, or whether he has any firearms training. HT.com couldn't independently verify this. Witness Lane Koehn, 34, told the Associated Press he saw a person with a pistol begin firing at the rifle-armed gunman after the suspect emerged from the drive-thru and that the man stayed at the scene to help a wounded In-N-Out employee until paramedics arrived. Social media users say Salinas' online presence reportedly includes firearms training content. A Facebook post by him from 2024, resurfaced online, describes a shooting drill and urges followers to “train like your life depended on it because God forbid, one day it might.” The post reads: “Sundown desert drill with the suppressed FN Five-seveN USG. Firing Vanguard 55gn FMJ 5.7x28mm subsonic ammunition. Tactical Solutions Axiom suppressor. Shoulder cross draw, manual safety, to triple tap - 1.3 seconds. 1 bravo, 2 charlie's on silhouette at 20yds on this pass. Decent but I'm aiming for a little more A zone action. Train like your life depends on it. Because God forbid, one day it might. Stay free, stay safe and stay frosty.” On X, several users have praised Salinas for his actions, with posts calling him a "hero," including one that read, “This is the hero that confronted the In-N-Out gunman in Idaho. Meet Jordan Salinas.”

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Twin Falls active shooter update: Is the suspect in custody after deadly In-N-Out shooting? What happened at the scene {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Twin Falls active shooter update: Is the suspect in custody after deadly In-N-Out shooting? What happened at the scene {{/usCountry}}

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Officers responded to the In-N-Out on Saturday afternoon after reports of an active shooter, according to a public safety update from the Twin Falls Police Department. Twin Falls city public information officer Josh Palmer confirmed three people had died and seven others were injured, with some in critical condition.

Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks said a suspected shooter has died. It was not clear whether the shooter was being counted among the three dead.

Lynsi Snyder, the president of In-N-Out Burger, said a worker was among those killed.

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