Who is Le Vaughn? Bhad Bhabie claims ex physically assaulted her ‘500 times’

Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, has accused her now ex-boyfriend, Le Vaughn, of repeated abuse. This comes hours after a viral video showed her clinging to the hood of a car during a heated argument. The rapper, 22, said she has endured physical and emotional abuse throughout their relationship and vowed to end it for good. Who is Le Vaughn? Bhad Bhabie’s ex accused of abusing her.(Instagram/xgamelv)

Who is Le Vaughn?

Le Vaughn, also known as Vaughn Anthony, is an American rapper and singer originally from Detroit, Michigan. He began his music career in the early 2000s and has released several albums, including The Price of Love and Gemini. He became widely known for his relationship with Danielle Bregoli.

Their on-and-off relationship has been widely criticised for his alleged abuse and infidelity claims. Despite the controversies, Vaughn remains active in the R&B and soul scene, with a style influenced by artists such as Musiq Soulchild and Maxwell, as per Soap Central.

Breakup turns public

On September 17, Bregoli posted on social media alleging that Le Vaughn had physically assaulted her “at least 500 times,” claiming he spat on her and once caused her to suffer a miscarriage.

Hours later, a video footage went viral. The video showed her holding onto the hood of an SUV, which she said belonged to her, while Vaughn attempted to drive away. The argument reportedly began from accusations of cheating.

The couple shares a daughter, born in March 2024, and have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2020. Their time together has often been marked by allegations of violence and infidelity. Vaughn has denied the latest claims.

Bhad Bhabie’s allegations

In her Snapchat post, which went viral, the rapper said she could no longer continue the cycle. “I swear on everything that I love, I am not dealing with this man no more ever again in my life,” she said. She also alleged that Vaughn insulted her by saying he avoided hitting her now because she was a “white police b*tch.”

She added, “I’ve only made one police report against Le Vaughn. One. He’s hit me at least 500 times. He’s spit on me well over that. Le Vaughn is the first and only person to ever spit on me, spit in my face at all.”

Fans react to viral video

The viral clip sparked sympathy online. “I actually feel bad for her,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “It’s crazy how a man can push you to the brink of insanity.” Others urged her to leave permanently, with one remarking: “She better leave for her own sanity.”

A relationship in turmoil

Bregoli has previously spoken about her conflicted feelings. In a May interview, she described Vaughn as irreplaceable and said she was happy she had stayed. “I always think about it like, damn, if I would have left I’d be missing out on this,” she said at the time.

Now, she insists the relationship is over. Fans have expressed hope she remains away from Vaughn for her own safety and for their young daughter’s future.

