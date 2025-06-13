Who is Zack Bia? All on Madelyn Cline's rumored boyfriend

Madelyn Cline may have a new man in her life. The Outer Banks star has sparked dating rumors again after being spotted getting cozy with Zack Bia at a recent event in London. The outing has left fans speculating about a possible romance between the duo. Although there has been no official confirmation from either end, the couple was first linked together in 2021. Madelyn Cline was spotted with DJ Zack Bia at an event in London,(X)

Who is Zack Bia? All about the ‘well-connected’ DJ

Not much is known about Cline’s possible new beau except that he hangs around in elite circles, has dated a host of beautiful women, and carries a certain Gatsby-like image in the entertainment industry. As a native New Yorker, Bia was born on June 9, 1996, but shifted to Los Angeles soon after turning 9 when his parents split and his mom got a new job. In a 2022 interview with Complex, he noted, “My formative years were spent in L.A., but I have this New York foundation, and I think it's the best thing that could have ever happened.”

After finishing schooling at Beverly Hills High School, Bia switched to the University of Southern California as a sophomore following a year of community college. It was during his time at a nightclub on his 19th birthday when he first got an in-ticket to the entertainment industry. A promoter assumed he was a part of Fetty Wap’s crew (who was also present at the club on the same night) and asked for his number.

Soon after, he started making about $100 a week to promote the club and soon caught the attention of H.Wood Group Founder John Terzian who enlisted Bia to throw parties and host dinners in his company’s name. This helped him get acquainted with Hollywood A-listers including Drake whom he refers to as his “big brother”. In 2020, Bia took the step to launch his record label called Field Trip Recordings.

“I started becoming a guy who was throwing parties that became a safe space for artists to come and be themselves, test out new music, meet other artists, and meet new cool people. That turned into artists being like, 'Let me pick your brain on this. What do you think of this brand? What do you think of this new artist? Come to the studio.' We started having this really intimate relationship with a ton of artists. And we were like, 'Wait, we can do this with our own artists.' That's when we started the company,” he told Complex.

Although certain rumors have suggested that Bia’s father once had an executive role at Dior which helped open doors for his career, he has denied any such claims and states that his father is a photographer whom he no longer has any contact with. Bia’s first high-profile relationship was an on-again-off-again affair with singer Madison Beer from 2017 to 2019. He was then briefly linked to Cline in 2021 following her split from Chase Stokes.

But he put down any dating rumors, saying, “It is one of those things where we really enjoy hanging out and enjoy going to dinner. But we never officially started dating and probably will never officially stop because we are just hanging out,” during an appearance on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast. He then started dating singer Olivia Rodrigo sometime around the February 2022 Super Bowl, but the pair split in August of that year. This has left fans speculating if his warm embraces with Cline could signal a possible romantic rekindling this time around.

By Stuti Gupta