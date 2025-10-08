Woman causes chaos on flight, blocks aisle for daughter to deboard first: 'I’m not getting off without her'

A dramatic confrontation aboard a flight has gone viral after a woman blocked the entire plane’s aisle to let her daughter, seated several rows behind, disembark first. The incident, which took place aboard a Frontier Airlines flight, unfolded as passengers were deplaning, Daily Mail reported. The incident, which took place aboard a Frontier Airlines flight, unfolded as passengers were deplaning. (Bloomberg/Representational image )

The viral video, shared on Instagram by user Clint Kison, captured the tense standoff and the chaos that followed. Describing the experience in his caption, Kison wrote that the flight to Baltimore had already been delayed for three hours on the tarmac, leaving passengers restless.

“Everyone just wanted to get off,” he said, adding that a woman from the back suddenly pushed her way forward, claiming she was trying to meet her mother seated at the front. At first, people let it go, but then it became clear she wasn’t meeting anyone and just wanted to get off first, Kison said.

What happened on the flight?

According to him, when passengers began objecting, the woman insisted she needed to wait for her daughter, seated at the very back of the plane. “But obviously everyone’s standing in the aisle so there’s no way anybody from the back of the plane is just sneaking through everyone like that,” he said.

Realising people weren’t letting her daughter cut ahead, the woman then allegedly “threw a temper tantrum and stood in the middle of the row not letting anyone off the plane,” Kison wrote.

In the video, passengers can be seen trapped behind her while others ahead had already exited. One exasperated passenger said, “What is wrong with you? I would hate to be your daughter and have to go home with you, no wonder she’s back there.” The woman snapped back, warning them to be “careful” and not to “say sh*t” to her.

Then, turning to a flight attendant, the woman demanded, “They won’t let my daughter pass and I’m not getting off without her.” After several tense moments, the flight attendant convinced the woman to move aside and let everyone deboard the plane.

HT.com has reached out to Frontier Airlines for more details. This story will be updated once the airlines respond.

Social media reactions

The video has since gone viral, amassing thousands of reactions.

“This happens all the time . Why can’t people just wait their turn like everyone else deboarding the airplane . Airlines need to do better on this part of the flying experience,” one user wrote.

“I don’t understand why people make getting on and off of planes so goddamn difficult,” commented another.

“Hopefully they put her on the do not fly list. People who arent house trained shouldnt fly,” expressed a third user.

“People just don’t have common sense anymore!! it’s too logical,” remarked one user.