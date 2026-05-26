Woman faces backlash after dog found inside hot car trunk in viral clip

In the viral video, several people can be seen gathered around the parked car, questioning the woman about why the animal had been left inside the trunk. One person in the clip says, “That dog has been in there for three and a half hours,” while another calls the situation “animal cruelty.”

A video from France showing an elderly dog sitting inside the trunk of a car in the middle of the heat has sparked outrage online. Shared on X, formerly Twitter, the clip shows bystanders and police officers confronting a woman after noticing the dog locked inside the vehicle for hours.

As the argument continues, the woman appears to defend herself while onlookers repeatedly ask her to remove the dog from the vehicle. The elderly dog can briefly be seen inside the trunk as people express concern over its safety and condition.

The video soon went viral, with many viewers angry over what they saw. Many viewers were especially disturbed after posts claimed that the dog was 11 years old.

Social media reacts to disturbing video “An old dog deserves care and comfort, not this,” one user wrote on X. Another commented, “Pets are not luggage. How can anyone leave a dog like this in the heat?”

Several users also praised the people who intervened instead of ignoring the situation. “Thank God someone noticed the dog and spoke up,” one comment read. Another user wrote, “Animals cannot ask for help themselves. People have to step in.”

The clip also got people talking about how dangerous parked cars can be for pets during summer. Animal experts have repeatedly warned that temperatures inside parked cars can rise rapidly within minutes, even when the weather outside does not feel extremely hot. For animals trapped inside, such conditions can quickly become dangerous.

Many social media users also shared similar incidents they had witnessed in parking lots and public places. Some said the video was difficult to watch because the dog appeared visibly distressed throughout the confrontation.

The video continues to circulate online, with many saying the elderly dog did not deserve to be treated this way.