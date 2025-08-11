Zach Bryan vows to ‘never’ perform in Kansas City after feud with Chiefs fans: Here's what went down

Zach Bryan ran into yet another online feud with Kansas City Chiefs fans. It all started when the Pink Skies hitmaker decided to jeer at the Kansas City Chiefs’ 22-40 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX earlier this year. The fight, which started with a cheeky tease, took such an ugly turn that Bryan vowed not to perform in Kansas City again in his life, as per Rolling Stone. Zach Bryan gets in an online fight with Kansas City Chiefs fans.(Instagram/zachlanebryan)

Zach Bryan’s fight with Kansas City fans on X

Taking to X, Zach Bryan reminded the Kansas City Chiefs of their recent loss against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII. “Where are all the three peat people from last year?” Bryan, who is a Philadelphia Eagles fan, wrote on X.

In a heartbeat, Bryan’s tweet triggered fiery reactions from Chiefs fans. “Talking sh*t in general is all good. He’s singled out one fanbase. That same fanbase that sells out his shows,” one Chiefs fan replied to Bryan’s tweet.

A fan was so upset with Bryan’s comment that he even asked the singer to remove Fifth of May (Live from Kansas City) from his digital-only 24 live album. Meanwhile, one branded Bryan as “​​just another abusive Eagles fan”. It appeared that the replies hurt Bryan’s sentiments. As a result, he declared, “Please understand I will never play in Kansas City.”

The context of Zach Bryan’s ‘three-peat’ tweet

After a disappointing loss to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, the Kansas City Chiefs made an excellent comeback and won the Super Bowl twice in a row in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 at Super Bowl LVII, according to Rolling Stone.

Going into Super Bowl LIX this year, led by the outstanding Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs were confident they would achieve a three-peat, i.e., win the Super Bowl three times in a row. However, the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9 this year. At 40-22, it was quite an embarrassing loss for the Kansas City Chiefs.

