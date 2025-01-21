‘Usha Vance religion’ Google searches peak before Donald Trump inauguration

Public fascination with Usha Vance (née Chilukuri) and her religion peaked in the days before her husband, JD Vance, took oath as the Vice President of the United States. San Diego-born Usha is the daughter of Indian immigrants who moved to the United States in the 1980s. Her father is a graduate from IIT Madras while her mother worked as a molecular biologist. U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attend the Commander in Chief Ball in honor of Trump's inauguration in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole(REUTERS)

Usha and JD Vance met in the 2010s, while they were both studying law at Yale. They got married in 2014, a year after graduation, and today share three children together.

Usha was a proud wife yesterday, all smiles as she looked at her husband take the oath of office in the US Capitol with his hand on the Bible. However, some vile social media comments focused not on her happiness or her achievements – she is an accomplished lawyer herself – but on her religion.

Usha Vance Religion: Google Trends

Google Trends data shows that interest in Usha Vance’s religion spiked in the days leading up to Donald Trump’s inauguration. Search queries for “Usha Vance religion” peaked on January 20 and continue to rise. Most of the interest came from the United States, followed by Canada, South Africa, the UK, and India.

Related search queries included “JD Vance wife religion”, “JD Vance wife Usha” and “What religion is Vance”.

Is Usha Vance a Christian?

Unlike her husband, who was raised Christian and is a baptized Catholic, Usha Vance does not follow Christianity. In a June 2024 interview with Fox News, Usha revealed that she is not a Christian.

She said that her parents are devout Hindus and indicated that she herself is a Hindu.

“My parents are Hindu and that was one of the things that made them such good parents, that make them really, very good people,” she told Fox News. “And so, I think I’ve seen that, the power of that in my own life.”

Usha Chilukuri Vance yesterday became the first Hindu Second Lady of the United States.

In an October 2024 interview with the New York Times, JD Vance had spoken about how he feels bad for dragging his Hindu wife to church.

When asked if Usha has also converted, he said, “No, she hasn’t, but she goes with me to church.”

“I feel terrible for my wife because we go to church almost every Sunday unless we’re on the road,” he said.