US-returned NRI with over 100 crore portfolio reflects on life in India: ‘Bliss and a curse’

After building a ₹100 crore-plus investment portfolio and returning to India from the US, an NRI professional has described how his life has become both a “bliss and a curse”. The man traced his journey from a middle-class upbringing to financial independence.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In a candid Reddit post titled ‘Returned to India, Doing “nothing”, it can be a bliss and a curse!’, the man traced his journey from a middle-class upbringing to financial independence. He described starting his career at a services firm, moving into core tech, relocating to the US, and steadily investing over the years.

“The last few years have been phenomenal for our stock portfolio,” the user wrote, adding that the $12 million-plus (approximately ₹100 crore) figure was “a number I never thought I would see”.

The Redditor shared that in India, he lives in a gated community with domestic help and on-demand services available “at a click of a button”. His days, he says, follow a predictable routine - long hours of sports and gym, reading, watching TV serials, tracking markets and spending time with his children and spouse. “There are many days I just spend continuously living inside the gated community and not stepping out of it into the reality and chaos outside,” he noted.

Before settling into this routine, the user said he used to binge-watch classic TV shows and films, replay favourite video games and travel across Asia and Europe for weeks. “I biked and hiked for many days, just spent time disconnected from the rest of the world on many occasions! Life has been good!” he wrote.

(Also Read: NRI moves to Bengaluru, shocked by colleagues' eating, zero exercise: ‘Running on chai and trauma’)

Life in India

However, he said, the comfort has brought an unexpected emptiness in his life, but the idea of returning to the grind of a tech job still feels unappealing. “I cannot imagine grinding at a tech company,” he said, adding that he is still trying to figure out what to do next, or whether it even matters.

“I still need to figure out what to do with my life, but then in the larger scheme of things I wonder if really does matter - the happiness I get spending time with my family and myself - i am okay to trade off for any promotions and titles. I did try to help out few non profits but was quite shocked to see the level of dishonesty and corruption spread at every level - not worth my time and health to fight these,” he wrote.

The original poster also compared his present self with the man he was two decades ago. “Sometimes I do look back at myself and wonder what happened to the idealistic, optimistic man 20 years younger, full of hope and thought he could make a difference versus the more inward facing person, pessimistic at the current Indian society, who cares about his family, himself and disengaged himself from all the cr@p happening in the society around him,” he said.

“I dont know, but its okay - Nothing really matters and I dont think I can make a difference and I am fine with that,” he concluded.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)