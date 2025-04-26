'Utter nonsense’: Deepinder Goyal hits back at Reddit post alleging Zomato staff banned from using Swiggy, Zepto

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared a post on X refuting claims made in a Reddit post about his company losing market share and descending into total chaos. The share further alleged that employees in his company were being forced to order from Zomato and banned from using other platforms like Swiggy and Zepto. He rubbished the rumours and called them “utter nonsense." Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal.(MINT_PRINT)

“All of this… is utter nonsense,” Goyal wrote, sharing a link to a Reddit post shared on the subreddit StartUpIndia.

What did the Reddit post claim?

“Sharing this anonymously because due to obvious reasons. Things at Zomato seems to be going off the rails,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “In a recent internal huddle, leadership admitted we're losing a good chunk of the market share to Zepto Cafe and Swiggy. The reaction? Panic and ridiculous new rules. One of them: employees must order from Zomato at least seven times a month and yes, they’ll track it. Ordering from competitors is outright banned in the office.”

It further claims that Zomato's pay structure for delivery partners is low, and the restaurant partners are fed up with the company’s policies.

How did Deepinder Goyal react?

“Neither are we losing market share, nor will we ever force our employees to order on Zomato. Freedom of choice is something we stand for vehemently. It is embarrassing to even clarify this - but doing it since many people reached out to me with concern. And thanks everybody for your concern.. appreciate it,” the CEO further added in his post.

How did social media react?

An individual claimed, “I'm an ex-Zoman. I'm not sure about the market share claims, but they do, in fact, have a rule in office prohibiting ordering from Swiggy even if that restaurant is not live on Zomato.” Another posted, “Lol, how could people believe that you will order them from Zomato? And tbh, Swiggy UI UX is pretty bad compared to Zomato. I don't get the vibe from ordering there.”

A third expressed, “By the way, it's a great thread for you to take feedback from the actual market and work on it to improve your product.” A fourth wrote, “I mean if it is false, prove it with numbers. You just posting that it isn't true is going to make things worse, and people will start creating more false information.”

Deepinder Goyal in collaboration with Pankaj Chaddah started Zomato in 2008.