Kunal Kamra vs Zomato 2.0: Comedian shreds Deepinder Goyal’s company over post on ratings of delivery partners

Comedian Kunal Kamra has slammed Zomato for a post about the company’s delivery partners. This new X remark on the food delivery company came months after the comedian criticised Zomato Founder and Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal over his post about the platform achieving a Guinness World Record title. Kunal Kamra’s remark on Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato has gone viral. (File Photo)

What did Zomato share in the recent post?

In a post, Zomato took a dig at its customers who don’t rate the delivery executives. “Some people skip giving ratings to delivery partners, the same people get upset when their work does not get recognition,” the company posted.

How did Kunal Kamra react?

The X share didn’t sit well with the comedian, who reposted Zomato’s share and wrote, “Someone people skip giving minimum wage & social security same people get upset when they are sent to prison.”

Take a look at the posts here:

How did social media react?

People had a lot to say about Kunal Kamra’s post on Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato. While some supported the entrepreneur, others sided with the comedian.

An individual wrote, “Kunal Kamra can hire people and not just give minimum wage but 3x of it. After all, minimum is minimum for a reason and is not maximum. Will he do it or just keep tweeting against those providing work and jobs to others?” Another added, “Zomato is right.”

A third expressed, “Some people skip doing comedy in a comedy show same people get upset when people abuse them.” A fourth joined, “What are you doing ? At least they are giving work which is feeding so many people. They have created more value in this world than you mo**n.”