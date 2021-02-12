IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Valentine vaccine: Anand Mahindra’s share regarding Covid vaccine is a hit among netizens
The ad shared by Anand Mahindra may tickle your funny bone too.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
The ad shared by Anand Mahindra may tickle your funny bone too.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
trending

Valentine vaccine: Anand Mahindra’s share regarding Covid vaccine is a hit among netizens

Thinking about what to gift your loved one on Valentine's Day? Anand Mahindra has the answer.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:02 AM IST

After several months of anticipation, the vaccine for Covid-19 is finally available for people. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared an interesting and creative ad for spreading awareness about the vaccine and it has garnered the attention of netizens. The ad shared by Mahindra may tickle your funny bone too.

The creative ad shared Mahindra on Twitter was aired on the Jimmy Kimmel show and much appreciation from netizens. Mahindra tagged the CEO of Serum Institute of India in his share. “Hilarious. @adarpoonawalla you have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 51,800 views and tons of comments. People found the concept to be very amusing.

What do you thin of this innovative ad?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra adar poonawalla
app
Close
The ad shared by Anand Mahindra may tickle your funny bone too.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
The ad shared by Anand Mahindra may tickle your funny bone too.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
trending

Anand Mahindra’s share regarding Covid vaccine is a hit among netizens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:02 AM IST
Thinking about what to gift your loved one on Valentine's Day? Anand Mahindra has the answer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image was shared by Congressman Tom Emmer.(Twitter/@Tom Emmer)
The image was shared by Congressman Tom Emmer.(Twitter/@Tom Emmer)
trending

Congressman accidentally turns on filter on Zoom, shares hilarious post

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Tom Emmer shared a screengrab of the incident on Twitter that is now making netizens giggle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Ricky Pond dancing with his wife.(Twitter/@ricky.pond)
The image shows Ricky Pond dancing with his wife.(Twitter/@ricky.pond)
trending

US ‘Dancing dad’ grooves to Chammak Challo with wife. Netizens love the video

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:05 PM IST
“Y’all look so good in the Indian attire omg,” wrote an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the snowy zoo.(Twitter/@CincinnatiZoo)
The image shows the snowy zoo.(Twitter/@CincinnatiZoo)
trending

Cincinnati Zoo shares enthralling clip of premises blanketed in snow

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:06 PM IST
The clip starts with a bird’s eye view of the zoo and goes on to show the resident animals enjoying their snowy surroundings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The message by Dr Khan's mom is something almost everyone can relate to. (representative image)(Unsplash)
The message by Dr Khan's mom is something almost everyone can relate to. (representative image)(Unsplash)
trending

Doctor’s post about mom’s wholesome message may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 09:38 PM IST
The tweet shared by Dr Amir Khan has now struck a chord with netizens and may fill your heart with a fuzzy feeling too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After watching his moves, you may become a fan of Surajit Tripura’s talent.(Facebook/@Sonali.Krishna)
After watching his moves, you may become a fan of Surajit Tripura’s talent.(Facebook/@Sonali.Krishna)
trending

Watch: Netizens are swooning over this Guwahati waiter’s dance moves

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:59 PM IST
“The boy indeed is very talented, wish him good luck for his better future,” wrote a Facebook user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a box of cookies.(Twitter/@TheVikasKhanna)
The image shows a box of cookies.(Twitter/@TheVikasKhanna)
trending

Vikas Khanna’s cookie box and sewing kit related video cracks people up

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 06:22 PM IST
“Haha soooo true,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on Vikas Khanna’s post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Reem El-Khouly, a 12-year-old girl, teaches children in her neighborhood.(REUTERS)
Reem El-Khouly, a 12-year-old girl, teaches children in her neighborhood.(REUTERS)
trending

12-year-old turns teacher for neighbourhood kids during school closure in Egypt

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:53 PM IST
12-year-old Reem El-Khouly started offering instruction to her younger neighbours in Atmidah when schools across Egypt were shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police constable Jawahar Singh, dressed in black with golden headgear, spread the message that people should not fear the COVID-19.(ANI)
Police constable Jawahar Singh, dressed in black with golden headgear, spread the message that people should not fear the COVID-19.(ANI)
trending

Cop dresses up as Yamraj while taking Covid-19 vaccine to spread awareness

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Earlier, police constable Jawahar Singh, dressed up as Yamraj to appeal to people to stay indoors and made them aware of the dangers of stepping out of homes during the lockdown last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the yellow lobster named Banana.(Instagram/@universitynewengland)
The image shows the yellow lobster named Banana.(Instagram/@universitynewengland)
trending

Rare yellow lobster captured by fisherman finds forever home at marine centre

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:30 PM IST
The rare creature with extraordinary yellow shell is now lovingly called Banana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows 100-year-old Sylvia Owens.(Instagram/@beavernh)
The image shows 100-year-old Sylvia Owens.(Instagram/@beavernh)
trending

Woman turns 100, dances to celebrate birthday. Video wows people

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:27 PM IST
The video captures the centenarian showcasing some impressive moves.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Promise Day 2021: A meme shared to celebrate the day.(Twitter/@The_1_tweets)
Promise Day 2021: A meme shared to celebrate the day.(Twitter/@The_1_tweets)
trending

Promise Day 2021: Memes to emotional posts, here’s how Twitter is celebrating

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Promise Day 2021: From emotional to funny, people are sharing all sorts of posts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a frozen pant kept in the middle of a road.(Twitter/@adamselzer)
The image shows a frozen pant kept in the middle of a road.(Twitter/@adamselzer)
trending

Man places frozen pants on parking spots around city, pics spark laughter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:29 PM IST
“This gave me a big laugh, thank you!” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kayakers on the 'Clean Up Kayak' tour paddle near the Sydney Harbour Bridge.(REUTERS)
Kayakers on the 'Clean Up Kayak' tour paddle near the Sydney Harbour Bridge.(REUTERS)
trending

Clean Up Kayak: Rubbish collection tour aims to clean up Sydney Harbour

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:57 AM IST
The sole objective of Clean Up Kayak is to clear rubbish from Sydney harbour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tania (L), a female jaguar brought up in a zoo, and a male jaguar christened Qaramta, sit together in a breeding enclosure at the Impenetrable National Park,(via REUTERS)
Tania (L), a female jaguar brought up in a zoo, and a male jaguar christened Qaramta, sit together in a breeding enclosure at the Impenetrable National Park,(via REUTERS)
trending

‘Happy ending’: Jaguar cubs born to rare wild-captive parents in Argentina

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:38 AM IST
The cubs were born to Tania and Qaramta, whose name means 'The One Who Cannot Be Destroyed' in the regional Qom language.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP