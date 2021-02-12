Valentine vaccine: Anand Mahindra’s share regarding Covid vaccine is a hit among netizens

After several months of anticipation, the vaccine for Covid-19 is finally available for people. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has shared an interesting and creative ad for spreading awareness about the vaccine and it has garnered the attention of netizens. The ad shared by Mahindra may tickle your funny bone too.

The creative ad shared Mahindra on Twitter was aired on the Jimmy Kimmel show and much appreciation from netizens. Mahindra tagged the CEO of Serum Institute of India in his share. “Hilarious. @adarpoonawalla you have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

Take a look at the clip:

Hilarious. ⁦@adarpoonawalla⁩ you have a readymade advertising brief. Vaccines are forever... pic.twitter.com/smFjCBTH6l — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 11, 2021

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 51,800 views and tons of comments. People found the concept to be very amusing.

Valentine Vaccination!🤣🤭 — Pehchaan Kaun (@kaun_pehchaan) February 11, 2021

COVID-19 vaccine or CUPID-19 vaccine??🤔😉



Happy Valentine's Day in advance! — THE ROCKSTAR (@VivJonty) February 11, 2021

Yes...Best possible gift in present days because it is scarce... Excellent thoughtful ad idea...👍🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Neeraj Kumar Verma (@nkvneeraj1) February 11, 2021

Best marketing of the time 😂😂 — Ashwini (@_IamWINI_) February 11, 2021

