Valentine’s Day 2022: It’s on a Monday this time. See Twitter reactions

Valentine’s Day 2022: February 14 falls on a Monday this time. And apart from being a reason for many singles to make memes on the occasion, there’s now another reason that people are finding it funnier. Many people have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and funny reactions on this.

This viral tweet, for example, talks about how the poster simply has nothing to look forward to, other than work. She says how she’ll be entertaining no questions as to what she’ll be doing on Valentine’s Day.

Here’s the tweet:

“WyD oN vALenTiNeS dAy” going to work its a Monday lmaoo — yessenia (@yessherrera_) February 9, 2022

Another Twitter user took to the app to challenge people to wear red and white, a Valentine’s Day staple, to their jobs since it’s on a Monday.

God of single people working overtime.



Made sure Valentine’s Day fell on a Monday, let me see you wear red and white to your job at access bank. — O.A💫 (@SeniormanOA) February 12, 2022

The next tweet on this list equates Valentine’s Day and Monday. The poster writes that since most people hate Mondays as the work or school week starts then, they should also hate Valentine’s this time.

We all hate Mondays,Valentines day is on a Monday,let’s hate it too. — Manoti (@MwendiaJnr) February 9, 2022

Another person says that he treats Monday as a ‘self care day’ and thinks questions about Valentine’s are quite unnecessary.

Anyways Monday is my self care day doe tell me about no valentines — Str1ker (@Ali_COD) February 12, 2022

Lastly, a woman asks who is going to be showing up at her office with some flowers for her on the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2022 that falls on a Monday.

Valentines day is on Monday, so who’s showing up to my job with flowers??? — Katushka (@Kathiamorales__) February 5, 2022

What do you think about Valentine’s Day being on a Monday this time?