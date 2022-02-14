Home / Trending / Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan share special post to showcase their love
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan share special post to showcase their love

Valentine's Day 2022: Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan  both shared the same post on their individual Instagram pages.
Valentine’s Day 2022: This is the viral image that both Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan posted on their individual Instagram pages.(Instagram/@sanjanaganesanandjaspritb1)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 01:38 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Valentine’s Day 2022: Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan recently took to their individual Instagram pages to share the same post to celebrate the special day of love. The sweet post is such that it may win your heart and also leave you with a smile on your face.

“Got ourselves a guaranteed “Yes” to the question “Will you be my Valentine?” for life,” reads the caption of the post they both shared along with two emoticons. While one of them is a smiling face with sunglasses emoji, the other one is a heart emoticon. Their share is complete with an image. The picture shows the duo standing against a beautiful backdrop sporting beautiful smiles.

Take a look at the post that the duo posted on their individual Instagram pages:

The post has been shared a little over 18 minutes and since being posted, it has accumulated several likes. Till now it has received more than 98,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal also hearted the post that Sanjana Ganesan shared.

“Awwwwww sweethearts!!!!” wrote an Instagram user along with several heart emoticons. Others also posted the same emoji to showcase their reactions to the post. “Superb,” commented another. “Adorable,” posted an individual. Some also shared fire emoticons while reacting.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan Valentine’s Day 2022? Did the post leave you with a smile?

Monday, February 14, 2022
