Home / Trending / Mumbai Police’s ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ about masks on Valentine’s Day 2022 are worth listening
trending

Mumbai Police’s ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ about masks on Valentine’s Day 2022 are worth listening

Valentine’s Day 2022: Mumbai Police shared their ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ about masks on Instagram.
Valentine’s Day 2022: The image was shared on Instagram by Mumbai Police about their mask-related ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Valentine’s Day 2022: The image was shared on Instagram by Mumbai Police about their mask-related ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 10:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Valentine’s Day 2022 is being celebrated by many across the world. Some are also taking to social media sites to share posts related to the day. Mumbai Police has now joined in too with a very creative advisory. There is a chance that their mask-related post, in which they are expressing their “Dil Diyan Gallan”, will make you want to applaud their creativity.

Taking to Instagram, Mumbai Police wrote “Dil Diyan Gallan!” along with the hashtag #HappyValentinesDay. They also shared four pictures to show why at the present times one’s true love is a mask.

Take a look at the creative images by Mumbai Police on Valentine’s Day 2022 that may leave you chuckling and also nodding your head in agreement:

The post has been shared a little over an hour ago by Mumbai Police on Instagram. Since being posted, the ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ share has accumulated more than 4,300 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“Superb,” wrote an Instagram user along with a heart emoticon. “Ohh, nice creativity,” posted another. “Stay safe. Stay happy,” expressed a third. There were many who also posted laughing out loud emoticons to showcase their reactions. A few also did so with heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai police on Valentine’s Day about masks?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police instagram valentine's day + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out