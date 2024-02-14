Valentine's Day 2024: Durex, Zomato and more share witty wishes to mark the day

Valentine's Day is a significant day celebrated by people all over the world on February 14. It is an opportunity for individuals to express their love to their crushes, and for couples to surprise their partners. To mark this special day, many brands have also taken to social media to celebrate it. Swiggy Instamart shared a 'love day contract' on social media. (Instagram/@Swiggy Instamart)

From posting witty and amusing content and sending out greetings to their followers, check out how brands are commemorating this day of love. (Also Read: Valentine's Day 2024: NASA rings in the day of love with a pic of ‘cosmic bloom’)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Valentine's Day has several legends around it. The most commonly accepted legend is that this day originated from the mid-February Roman celebration of Lupercalia. It was celebratedaround the beginning of spring, and a lottery system was used to match women and men. It was Pope Gelasius I who replaced this festival with St Valentine's Day. (Also Read: Valentine’s Day 2024: X users celebrate the day with love-filled posts)

It wasn't until the fourteenth century that Valentine's Day became known as the day of romance. The 8th-century Gelasian Sacramentary recorded the celebration of the Feast of Saint Valentine on February 14. However, it was linked to love in the 14th and 15th centuries when ideas of courtly love blossomed.