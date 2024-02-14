Valentine's Day 2024: IFS officer shares 'beautiful love story' of hornbills to celebrate the day

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan took to X to share a beautiful love story of two hornbills this Valentine’s Day. After he made the tweet and detailed the lives of these birds, it quickly garnered significant attention on social media. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts about it. Snapshot of the hornbill bringing food for his partner. (X/@ParveenKaswan)

“Show me a more beautiful love story than this on #Valentines Day. The male Hornbill feeds the female, who has locked herself in the nest to raise the kids. This he will do for a few months, daily. Hornbills have partners for a lifetime. When they are expecting they search for a cavity or old nest. After finding one, the female enters the nest and seals it from inside with whatever material is available,” wrote IFS officer Kaswan in his post. (Also Read: Valentine's Day 2024: Durex, Zomato and more share witty wishes to mark the day)

He further added, “Now the time tests them. The male keeps searching for food and keeps bringing that to the nest. While the female remains locked in the nest for the next three-four months. As the kid is growing, the male has to increase the frequency. With this, he has to feed himself and also protect the nest from predators.”

Alongside this post, he also shared a video of the male hornbill bringing food for his partner, and his child.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few hours ago on X. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 32,000 views and close to 1,000 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post to react to it. (Also Read: Valentine's Day 2024: NASA rings in the day of love with a pic of ‘cosmic bloom’)

