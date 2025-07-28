Vatican bets on ‘hot priests’ to attract Gen Z followers, spread the gospel online

The Vatican is taking an unconventional route to evangelism by tapping “hot priests” with large social media followings to spread the Church’s message online. More than 1,000 priests and friars have been invited to Rome amid declining congregation numbers worldwide, part of a push to reach younger generations. More than 1,000 priests and friars have been invited to Rome amid declining congregation numbers worldwide.(Instagram)

As reported by The Telegraph, this unusual outreach strategy includes figures like Father Giuseppe Fusari, a bodybuilding priest from Brescia, Italy, who boasts over 60,000 Instagram followers. Fusari believes social media holds the power to bring people “closer to the Church.”

The 58-year-old often shares images showing off his tattooed biceps alongside spiritual reflections, appealing to a broad age group, most of his followers fall between 25 and 55.

Another priest, Father Cosimo Schena, has been dubbed Italy’s “most beloved” priest after his online presence helped nearly double the size of his congregation. The 46-year-old has over 454,000 followers on Instagram, where he combines pet adoption requests with gospel teachings.

Father Ambrogio Mazza, known for his guitar-playing and bike-riding lifestyle, is also part of this new wave of digital evangelists. With more than 460,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, Mazza shares selfies that show him embracing both faith and fun, earning him praise from followers who describe him as “beautiful” and “elegant.”

The late Pope Francis had long emphasised the importance of social media in reaching global audiences. His successor, Pope Leo XIV, has continued the effort, maintaining a strong online presence and regularly engaging with his nearly 19 million followers.

This is not the first time the Church has leaned into aesthetics for outreach. In 2022, a calendar featuring attractive Roman priests made global headlines, reportedly selling over 75,000 copies annually.