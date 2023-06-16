Home / Trending / 'Vegetarian with an occasional binge': Video of giraffe chewing bone goes viral

'Vegetarian with an occasional binge': Video of giraffe chewing bone goes viral

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 16, 2023 02:11 PM IST

A viral video of a giraffe chewing a bone was posted on Twitter. The video has left people baffled.

Do you use social media regularly? Then there is a slim chance that you have missed the video that shows a deer munching on a snake. No wonder that video left people baffled and with questions. There’s now another video of the same nature that has surprised people. This new viral clip shows a giraffe chewing on a bone.

The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows a giraffe chewing a bone.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
The image, taken from the viral Twitter video, shows a giraffe chewing a bone.(Twitter/@susantananda3)

IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the video on Twitter. He also shared an explanatory caption to explain about the giraffe’s unusual behaviour. “Giraffes are herbivores & use their long necks to reach the leaves & buds in the tree top. They have evolved that way. But sometimes chew & eat bones to get phosphorus. Nature is amazing,” he wrote. He shared the clip while replying to a previous post of his showing the video of a deer eating a snake.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on June 12. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 95,000 views and counting. Additionally, the post has gathered more than 1,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Great videos - I learned something new. Thanks,” posted a Twitter user. “The giraffe is casually munching on the bone like it's the latest trendy snack! Talk about bone appetite!” joined another. “Noted UPSC question to be asked next year,” joked a third. “Amazing... Vegetarian with an occasional binge,” added a fourth. “But… they are herbivorous,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video twitter
viral video twitter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out