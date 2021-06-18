Vets shave off nearly 3 kg of heavy and matted hair from stray dog. Watch viral transformation video

“What is this animal?” probably that is what you would have asked yourself if you had seen this video of a stray Shih Tzu without knowing that it showed a dog. Buried under 7 pounds (a little over 3 kg) of matted and heavy fur, one could barely recognise it as a dog. Thanks to the veterinary team at Kansas City’s KC Pet Project, a non-profit organization taking care of the animals, a star is born. And, the transformation video of the animal has left people amazed and happy.

The organization shared the video of the animal’s transformation along with a descriptive caption. In the post, they added that they have named the pooch Simon.

The Instagram caption explained that he is an 11-year-old dog who was one of the worst matted cases the organization’s vet team has seen. However, determined to give the animal a better life, they worked for two hours to shave every single piece of matted hair off Simon’s body.

“When Simon first came in and before we shaved him, he weighed nearly 20 pounds. We removed nearly 7 pounds of heavy, matted hair. We never know the condition that they’ll be in once they are shaved, and surprisingly, his skin is in fairly good shape. He is skinny, he was covered in fleas, and will need to have dental surgery soon, but he’s now receiving great medical care from our team and will start the healing process,” they added.

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 40,000 views – and the numbers are increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Oh. My. Heart. You guys are beyond amazing. My eyes are filled with tears of happiness for Simon. Thank you for doing what you do. Thank you for loving Simon,” wrote an Instagram user. “You all are incredible,” shared another. “This poor thing! He had to have been like that for years. I'm so glad he's all cleaned up now,” expressed a third.

