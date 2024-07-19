Vicky Kaushal hearts Karnataka old age home members Tauba Tauba dance moves in saree: Viral video

Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba hook steps have created “Tauba-hee” and everyone is busy practising the moves and showing them off. And going by the current trends, it is safe to say that Tauba Tauba fever isn’t going to die down anytime soon. It has even gripped members of an old age home, whose steps won hearts from Vicky Kaushal himself, who performed the dance for the romance comedy Bad Newz. Karnataka: Elderly women performing Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba dance moves. (Instagram/@shantai_second_childhood)

The video was shared on Instagram by Shantai Vruddashram, an old age home located in Karnataka’s Belgaum. The now-viral dance video shows elderly women performing Tauba Tauba hook steps in saree. One of the members was also seen wearing sunglasses while performing the hook steps.

Watch the dance video here:

The video, which has over 4.4 million views, has not only won our hearts but Vicky Kaushal’s too. He liked the video and also dropped a love-filled comment on it. The actor responded with heart and face with tears welling up emoticons.

Here’s how others reacted to this viral dance video:

“Can we just say we are all hearts for this version of Tauba Tauba,” read a comment from record label Saregama.

Amazon Prime Video, too, dropped a comment on the video. It reads, “You’all won this trend.”

“How cute is this,” said an Instagram user.

Another added, “This is the original version of dance, and Vicky Kaushal unnecessarily made it hard.”

“They are all on fire… love it,” commented a third.

A fourth expressed, “Cutest Tauba Tauba I have seen.”

Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz, which was released in theatres today, July 19, is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective.

The film, which also features Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk, centres around a rare condition called heteropaternal superfecundation, where twins are born to the same mother but have different biological fathers.