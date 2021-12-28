Home / Trending / Yearender 2021: Vicky-Katrina wedding to India-Pakistan match, Zomato 2021 meme rewind is a hit
Yearender 2021: Vicky-Katrina wedding to India-Pakistan match, Zomato 2021 meme rewind is a hit

Yearender 2021: This collection of memes shared on Instagram by Zomato shows ordering trends on their app along with some viral memes from this year.
Yearender 2021: Zomato's 2021 meme rewinds ranges from the recent Vicky-Katrina wedding to the India-Pakistan match and everything in between.&nbsp;(instagram/@zomato)
Yearender 2021: Zomato's 2021 meme rewinds ranges from the recent Vicky-Katrina wedding to the India-Pakistan match and everything in between. (instagram/@zomato)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 03:19 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

2021 is almost coming to an end and with it, come several memories…or should they be called ‘meme-ories’? Food giant Zomato, recently took to Instagram to share a 2021 meme rewind where they related ordering trends on their app with some viral memes and trends. And it was nothing short of hilarious.

The post has a set of nine memes through which the company tried to highlight some of the ordering trends on their food delivery app. The first one was a Squid Game reference as it showed biryani as the clear winner after getting the green light as India’s most ordered dish.

Zomato also shared memes about India’s loss to Pakistan, how somebody from Ahmedabad ordered Rs. 33,000 worth of food in a single order, and much more. They even referenced the wedding of the year - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s, only to say that paneer butter masala and butter naan were the top couple of the year on being ordered together 1.1 million times.

We’re not gonna give everything away, so take a look at all the memes for yourself:

Since being posted on Instagram around 18 hours ago, this collection of memes have garnered more than 28,000 likes, several reactions and counting.

“You guys rock both in delivery of content and humour,” commented an individual. “Hands down the best memes. Made my day,” posted another. “You are my favourite app,” commented a third. “Love it,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on Zomato’s 2021 meme rewind?

