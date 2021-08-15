Video captures what happened when a water fountain was installed for animals

If you’re a regular user of the Internet, chances are you’re aware of those videos that capture different activities of the animals. Those are the clips that often leave people with a smile. Case in point, this video shared on Reddit. The clip show what happened when someone installed a small water fountain for animals.

“The impact of just one small fountain,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip shows different animals and birds enjoying drinking water from the fountain, including one snake.

Take a look at the simple yet sweet video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has gathered more than 68,000 upvotes. It has also received tons of comments from people.

“I think the snake really enjoyed it,” wrote a Reddit user. Expressing a similar notion another said “Not a danger noodle, but a pool noodle.”

“I love the calm progression from one animal to the next and then YO ITS A BIRD PARTYYYYY,” commented a third. “I love this!! I have a small oasis used by birds, lizards, deer and squirrels during the day and who knows what at night,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON