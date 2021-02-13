Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch
If you’re looking for some cute animal videos, we bet this clip shared by Oregon zoo will end your search. The video montage featuring several resident animals of the zoo were shared on its official Twitter profile. After watching the clip, you may find yourself saying aww repeatedly.
The video opens with the shot of some red pandas playing in the snow. The clip then goes on to show some sea otters and a happy seal enjoying the snowy surroundings.
Take a look at the video:
Shared a few hours ago the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable animals enjoying the snow. While some found the excited red pandas cute, others had their heart set for the delighted seal.
What do you think of this sweet video?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Irwin reminisces dad Steve Irwin’s memory with special post. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo gets bamboozled by confusing command trend. Watch hilarious clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra-based artist's 3D art on display at gallery in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10-year-old gorilla becomes a mom for first time in Virunga National Park, Congo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First lady Jill Biden shares pics of Valentine's Day décor at the White House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronomers discover a surprising sight while searching for a massive black hole
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Margaret Atwood's Zoom cat filter mishap related tweet sparks laughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharing food to helping turtle: People recall the moment they fell in love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corowa-kun: Cartoon dog spreads awareness about Covid-19 vaccine in Japan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This perfectly synchronized dance video is weirdly satisfying to watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shares life lessons that people can learn from plants. Watch inspiring video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Astronaut shares picture of Japan's Mount Fuji taken from space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox