IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch
The image shows a red panda.(Twitter/@oregonzoo)
The image shows a red panda.(Twitter/@oregonzoo)
trending

Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch

Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable animals enjoying the snow.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:06 PM IST

If you’re looking for some cute animal videos, we bet this clip shared by Oregon zoo will end your search. The video montage featuring several resident animals of the zoo were shared on its official Twitter profile. After watching the clip, you may find yourself saying aww repeatedly.

The video opens with the shot of some red pandas playing in the snow. The clip then goes on to show some sea otters and a happy seal enjoying the snowy surroundings.

Take a look at the video:

Shared a few hours ago the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable animals enjoying the snow. While some found the excited red pandas cute, others had their heart set for the delighted seal.


What do you think of this sweet video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
red panda oregon zoo sea otter
Close
The image shows Steve Irwin riding his motorcycle.(Twitter/@robert irwin)
The image shows Steve Irwin riding his motorcycle.(Twitter/@robert irwin)
trending

Robert Irwin reminisces dad Steve Irwin’s memory with special post. Seen it yet?

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:01 PM IST
People couldn’t stop appreciating the beautiful post and went on to express heartfelt comments about late Steve Irwin’s charisma.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Lady the golden retriever.(Instagram/@ladyandtheblues)
The image shows Lady the golden retriever.(Instagram/@ladyandtheblues)
trending

Doggo gets bamboozled by confusing command trend. Watch hilarious clip

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:26 PM IST
“She’s like 'mawm, why?' omg her puppy eyes,” gushed an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a red panda.(Twitter/@oregonzoo)
The image shows a red panda.(Twitter/@oregonzoo)
trending

Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable animals enjoying the snow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The themes showcased in his work -- domestic life, memories, fear and fragility,(YouTube/@CIMA gallery)
The themes showcased in his work -- domestic life, memories, fear and fragility,(YouTube/@CIMA gallery)
trending

Maharashtra-based artist's 3D art on display at gallery in Kolkata

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Patil, who hails from Koregaon and completed his Masters in Fine Arts from Visva-Bharati, said light and shadow play an important role in almost all his works.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The newborn was discovered by rangers on Thursday during a routine check in the park.(Instagram/@Virunga national park)
The newborn was discovered by rangers on Thursday during a routine check in the park.(Instagram/@Virunga national park)
trending

10-year-old gorilla becomes a mom for first time in Virunga National Park, Congo

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The park said that this is the first baby born to 10 year-old Bazirushaka and is the 12th member of the Lulengo family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
First Lady Jill Biden painting on one of the Valentine's Day decorations.(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
First Lady Jill Biden painting on one of the Valentine's Day decorations.(Twitter/@FLOTUS)
trending

First lady Jill Biden shares pics of Valentine's Day décor at the White House

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:14 AM IST
Many members of the US media posted snapshots of the White House's North Lawn.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Bernie Sanders' picture made with kale, eggplant, cauliflower and new potatoes.(Instagram/@sandramarshallart)
The image shows Bernie Sanders' picture made with kale, eggplant, cauliflower and new potatoes.(Instagram/@sandramarshallart)
trending

Woman turns Bernie Sanders’ meme into food art, Stephen King shares it

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The art created by Sandra Marshall has also been shared by renowned author Stephen King.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image is a screenshot taken from the video shared by NASA.(Twitter/@NASA)
The image is a screenshot taken from the video shared by NASA.(Twitter/@NASA)
trending

Astronomers discover a surprising sight while searching for a massive black hole

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:16 PM IST
“Awesome work NASA,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows renowned author Margaret Atwood.(Instagram/@therealmargaretatwood)
The image shows renowned author Margaret Atwood.(Instagram/@therealmargaretatwood)
trending

Margaret Atwood's Zoom cat filter mishap related tweet sparks laughter

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:54 PM IST
There were many who wrote how much they relate to Margaret Atwood's tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the adorable kid with her dad.(Instagram/@lobeeston)
The image shows the adorable kid with her dad.(Instagram/@lobeeston)
trending

Kid mispronounces words while learning, video is adorably hilarious

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:37 PM IST
“She looks so proud after each word,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People shared all sorts of stories (representational image).(Unsplash)
People shared all sorts of stories (representational image).(Unsplash)
trending

Sharing food to helping turtle: People recall the moment they fell in love

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:10 PM IST
The post prompted people to share various heartwarming tales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Corowa-kun, the mascot of an online chatbot set up to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines.(via REUTERS )
Corowa-kun, the mascot of an online chatbot set up to answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines.(via REUTERS )
trending

Corowa-kun: Cartoon dog spreads awareness about Covid-19 vaccine in Japan

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Ten Japanese physicians helped create the dog chatbot to spread lessons learned from overseas vaccination efforts and to counter social media rumours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
America professional dancer Derek Hough dancing with actor Kelli Erdmann.(Instagram/@derekhough)
America professional dancer Derek Hough dancing with actor Kelli Erdmann.(Instagram/@derekhough)
trending

This perfectly synchronized dance video is weirdly satisfying to watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:20 PM IST
The video has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows a man named Marcus Bridgewater.(Instagram/@garden_marcus)
The image shows a man named Marcus Bridgewater.(Instagram/@garden_marcus)
trending

Man shares life lessons that people can learn from plants. Watch inspiring video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:15 PM IST
“Wow,” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tweet has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(Twitter/@Astro_Soichi)
The tweet has prompted people to share all sorts of reactions.(Twitter/@Astro_Soichi)
trending

Astronaut shares picture of Japan's Mount Fuji taken from space

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Besides Mount Fuji, the image also shows Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi's hometown Chigasaki.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP