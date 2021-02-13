Video of animals frolicking in the snow may brighten your day. Watch

If you’re looking for some cute animal videos, we bet this clip shared by Oregon zoo will end your search. The video montage featuring several resident animals of the zoo were shared on its official Twitter profile. After watching the clip, you may find yourself saying aww repeatedly.

The video opens with the shot of some red pandas playing in the snow. The clip then goes on to show some sea otters and a happy seal enjoying the snowy surroundings.

Take a look at the video:

Shared a few hours ago the clip has garnered over 1.3 lakh views and tons of comments. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable animals enjoying the snow. While some found the excited red pandas cute, others had their heart set for the delighted seal.

Red pandas are the coolest! — guyhale (@guyehale) February 13, 2021

@OregonZoo what do I have to do to frolick with those adorable red pandas and otters! I have a mighty need for adorable cuddles 😊😂 — Kody (@kody922) February 12, 2021

I’m gonna need you to release more footage of that seal rolling around thank you it’s for science 💗 — fuck ICE fuck 12 🇸🇻 (@fIoweringface) February 12, 2021

Otters are water kittens. don't @ me. — Precarious Prole (@WeAreAllEarth) February 13, 2021

oh my goooooood. I have to hug a red panda someday. That's my primary ambition in life. pic.twitter.com/kZHce9F9oe — Arden (@OhHeyItsArden) February 13, 2021





What do you think of this sweet video?