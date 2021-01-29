Video of dog ‘practices’ faces in the mirror leaves people chucking hard
Are you looking forward to this day getting over so that you can start your weekend? Are you looking for a little pick-me-up while you wait for the day to finish? If so, then here is a video you may want to check out. The clip, which shows a dog ‘practising’ its 'scary' faces in the mirror, is bound to make you giggle.
The video was shared on Twitter by a user of the micro-blogging platform named Danny Deraney. “This dog is practicing faces in the mirror and I am dead,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. It shows what the caption describes. We won’t give away much, take a look at the clip to find why it has now left people laughing out loud.
Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 2.5 million views. It has also collected tons of likes and comments from people.
“This is fabulous,” wrote a Twitter user. “I have said it before, thank you, Danny, for these posts. After having a mentally draining day at work today, I needed to see this!” shared another.
Many shared videos and images of their pets starting at mirrors:
What do you think of the video?
