Video of Indian-origin man's fight outside lift in Singapore mall goes viral. Here's what he said

A video showing an Indian-origin man's confrontation with several people in a lift lobby in Singapore has gone viral on social media. The video, which showed the man shouting and being restrained by several men, was first shared to Facebook by an onlooker. Suresh Vanaz claimed that the altercation began when he was helping his wheelchair-bound brother out of the lift.(X/vanazsuresh)

The post suggested that the fight was started when the man tried to help a wheelchair user enter the lift. However, the man in the video, who identified himself as Suresh Vanaz claimed that the altercation began when he was helping his wheelchair-bound brother out of the lift.

Vanaz explained that people did not give way when was starting to back out of the lift and instead berated him. One of them even challenged him to a fight after he knocked into him on the way out, he said. In the video, Vanaz is seen being held back by several men before he breaks free and falls to the ground. He then faces off with a woman as the two push each other.

After the clip was posted on Complaints Singapore group, Vanaz shared a video message on TikTok addressing the viral clip and the incident.

What the man said

Vanaz called out the Facebook user who posted the original video for editing the clip to make him appear like the aggressor. "There are many people out there who trying to be keyboard warriors why don't you come in front of me and speak to me and then look at the Filipino lady who has edited this and posted up on her social media what can we do about this kind of people in Singapore," he wrote in the video's caption on Instagram.

He said that when he was backing out of the lift with his brother, a man scolded him for not looking where he was going. He said his wife also yelled at him. "When the lift door opens, give way. Give way to those who are taking care of the physically challenged," he said.

The original post, which was made on the "Complaint Singapore" Facebook page, has been taken down. In his video message, Vanaz advised online users to be mindful when posting or sharing clips, saying it can be "unfair" to caregivers in Singapore.