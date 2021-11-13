Home / Trending / Video of insect makes people say it’s a character from Harry Potter
Video of insect makes people say it’s a character from Harry Potter

The video of the insect was shared on the official Instagram page of The Reptile Zoo.
The image shows a zookeeper holding the insect.(Instagram/@thereptilezoo)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 05:49 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of an insect has created a buzz online. It has now prompted people to say that it looks like a character from Harry Potter film franchise. There is a chance that the clip will make you think the same way too.

The clip was shared on the official Instagram page of The Reptile Zoo. “Having antennas to help detect prey is a good head start to finding your next meal,” they wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show a zookeeper holding the creature. She then goes on to explain more about it.

Take a look at the clip:

The video, since being posted about 19 hour ago, has gathered more than 17,000 likes. It has also received several comments.

An individual wrote, “That’s the Harry Potter thing.” To which a few others agreed. One of them shared, “First thing I thought when I saw it too. I was like omggg.”

“Spider from Harry Potter,” expressed a third. “Am I the only who instantly thought Harry Potter?” wondered a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

