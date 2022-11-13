Video of little girl serenading her cute cat is too wholesome to miss

There's no denying that the Internet is a treasure trove of wholesome content that have the superpower to lift our spirits and make us smile from ear to ear. And if you are searching for a little pick-me-up content on a Sunday evening, then look no further, as we have an adorable video for you. It involves a pretty little girl and her lovely cat.

The video was posted on the Twitter handle @buitengebieden and is credited to an Instagram page KissyKabu, Piper & E, dedicated to the little girl and her cats. "You are my kitty cat. Sound on," read the caption written alongside the video. The video shows the cute little girl singing 'you're my kitty cat, my only kitty cat' to her furry friend who is sitting on her lap. She even kisses her cat in the end. The video is such that is bound to give you a serotonin boost.

Watch the video below:

“You are my kitty cat” 🎶



Sound on



🎥 IG: kissykabu_and_piper_too pic.twitter.com/UE0Bat8BfR — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) November 13, 2022

The video was shared three hours ago on Twitter and has since received more than 1.5 lakh views and over 10,000 likes. The share has also raked up several comments.

"I could be like this with my cat if my mom let me," posted a Twitter user. "I did the exact same thing at her age, and 50 plus years later I still sing to them," expressed another. "This is what Twitter should be about. Joy. Happiness. Love. Cats ," commented a third with a heart emoticon.

