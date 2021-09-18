Video of scorpion glowing under UV light is both fascinating and creepy

Have you seen the videos which are fascinating to watch but may leave you with a creepy feeling too? This video involving a scorpion hunting bugs in California desert is one such clip. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video over and over again.

The video opens to show an individual using normal light to find the creature in the desert sand. However, the scorpion is not visible. It is not until they shine an UV light that the arachnid becomes visible as it glows in the dark. The rest of the video shows the person following the creature as it hunts bugs.

Take a look at the incredible video:

Did the share leave you saying wow repeatedly? What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON