IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Video showing animals being silly is a pure delight to watch
The image is a screenshot from the video.(Screengrab)
The image is a screenshot from the video.(Screengrab)
trending

Video showing animals being silly is a pure delight to watch

The video will leave you giggling hard.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 11:45 AM IST

Are you someone who searches the Internet for those videos which capture cute antics of animals? Do you think those videos act as instant pick-me-ups for you? Are you looking forward to see such a clip today? Then, here is a video showcasing silly animals that may steal your heart.

The super cute video is a montage of clips capturing shenanigans of the animals. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you amused and also make you giggle.

The video opens to show a dog dragging itself across a carpet. It is, however, the reaction of a cat standing nearby which makes the clip absolutely entertaining to watch. That is not all that the video has to offer.

As the clip progresses, the viewers are treated with several hilarious and lovable movements. Just like this once where a dog refuses to let its pet parent visit the washroom alone and insists on accompany them.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the video:

What do you think of the clip? Isn’t it absolutely adorable?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
animal video

Related Stories

The images show pets showing love for their buddies.
The images show pets showing love for their buddies.
trending

These pets showing love to their buddies may melt your heart

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Featuring pets of all shapes, sizes and fluffiness, we bet you can’t just watch this video only once.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP