Video shows British man's narrow escape as Iranian drone hits his Dubai apartment: 'It stinks of oil in here'
The incident comes as Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries face continued fallout from Iran’s missile and drone barrage.
A video showing a British man’s lucky escape in Dubai after a drone smashed into his apartment during an Iranian attack has gone viral online.
Tehran launched retaliatory attacks across parts of the Middle East after joint US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader on Saturday, triggering days of explosions and aerial interceptions across the UAE.
In the viral video, which HT.com cannot independently verify, a man speaking with a British accent filmed the aftermath inside his high-rise flat, claiming it had just been struck by a drone. The apartment, which he said is located on the 19th floor of the Warda luxury apartment complex in the Town Square development, appeared heavily damaged.
Broken furniture and shattered glass were seen scattered across the living room floor. Sounding shaken but composed, the man told viewers, “No joking guys, we have just been hit by a drone. We heard it coming, it stinks of oil in here. I didn’t even finish my cuppa tea.”
He ended the short clip abruptly, saying: “We’re off.”
Watch the video below:
How did social media react?
The video drew thousands of reactions online, with many commenting on what they described as a characteristically understated British response.
“This is the most British response to an international incident I’ve ever seen. No panic, just mild disappointment about the tea schedule,” one user wrote.
Another quipped, “Man survived a drone but not the emotional damage of unfinished tea.”
“so long as the thing wasn't on fire or stinking, I would have insisted on finishing my tea, above all things, first. The damage is done - but the tea has yet to be drunk,” wrote a third user.
“It’s surreal to see how global conflict can suddenly crash into someone’s quiet morning tea. A terrifying reminder of how close the danger really is,” said another.
US, Israel-Iran war
The incident comes as Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries face continued fallout from Iran’s missile and drone barrage. Over the weekend, flames engulfed parts of Fairmont The Palm after debris from an aerial strike hit the luxury property in the Palm Jumeirah district. Four people were injured.
Smoke was also seen rising near Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest international hub, which has suspended flights until further notice. In Abu Dhabi, explosions were reported near the airport, where one person was killed and seven were injured.
