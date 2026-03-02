Video shows British man's narrow escape as Iranian drone hits his Dubai apartment: 'It stinks of oil in here'

A video showing a British man’s lucky escape in Dubai after a drone smashed into his apartment during an Iranian attack has gone viral online. In the clip, broken furniture and shattered glass were seen scattered across the living room floor. (X/@mountain_rats)

Tehran launched retaliatory attacks across parts of the Middle East after joint US-Israeli strikes killed Iran’s Supreme Leader on Saturday, triggering days of explosions and aerial interceptions across the UAE.

In the viral video, which HT.com cannot independently verify, a man speaking with a British accent filmed the aftermath inside his high-rise flat, claiming it had just been struck by a drone. The apartment, which he said is located on the 19th floor of the Warda luxury apartment complex in the Town Square development, appeared heavily damaged.

Broken furniture and shattered glass were seen scattered across the living room floor. Sounding shaken but composed, the man told viewers, “No joking guys, we have just been hit by a drone. We heard it coming, it stinks of oil in here. I didn’t even finish my cuppa tea.”

He ended the short clip abruptly, saying: “We’re off.”