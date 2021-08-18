Video shows one-month-old baby penguin getting fed. It may make you say 'aww'

They are cuddly, fluffy and adorable! There are very few who won’t swoon at the sight of a baby penguin. If you are a fan of these creatures then this Reddit video of a one-month-old emperor penguin is just for you. Even if you are not, this clip may make you a fan of these cute creatures in a jiffy.

The video starts with the shot of the baby emperor penguin. As the clip goes on, a person feeds the baby and it is the cutest thing ever. “A month old, 2 pound emperor penguin gets feeding!” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some nine hours ago, the clip has amassed over 33,500 upvotes and several reactions. Netizens couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable penguin. While some loved the clip, others expressed how they didn’t figure out that the other creatures in the video were stuffed toys till the end.

“That chirping sound is soo cute,” wrote a Reddit user. “He is so fuzzy and cuddly!” commented another. “This baby reminded me of that movie Happy Feet,” pointed a third. “I thought the other penguin babies were real and being very patient for their turn until I looked closer,” said a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON