Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid

Are you a regular user of social media? Then there is a possibility that you may have seen the videos which show dogs chomping on ice cream – not the pooch-friendly version but the one made for humans. You may have also noticed that many often take it upon themselves to point out that ice cream is not suitable for the dogs. This video is related to the same and it showcases what your pet doggo shouldn't eat. It also mentions some human food items that the four-legged furry creatures can enjoy.

The video opens with a text which reads, “Pretty much most human food is NOT good for pets.” The clip then goes on to describe the items which you pets should and should not eat.

Take a look at the clip:

Isn’t the clip interesting? Did it give you a better idea about the human nom noms that you furry baby can enjoy?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

dog video Topics