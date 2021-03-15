Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid
Are you a regular user of social media? Then there is a possibility that you may have seen the videos which show dogs chomping on ice cream – not the pooch-friendly version but the one made for humans. You may have also noticed that many often take it upon themselves to point out that ice cream is not suitable for the dogs. This video is related to the same and it showcases what your pet doggo shouldn't eat. It also mentions some human food items that the four-legged furry creatures can enjoy.
The video opens with a text which reads, “Pretty much most human food is NOT good for pets.” The clip then goes on to describe the items which you pets should and should not eat.
Take a look at the clip:
Isn’t the clip interesting? Did it give you a better idea about the human nom noms that you furry baby can enjoy?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter accounts get temporarily suspended for posting 'Memphis'. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat enjoying viral vibing cat video makes for a hilarious watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
These couples enjoying time together are ultimate couple goals. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Video shows the food items your pet pooch can munch on and the ones to avoid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra wore ‘Axar’s shades’ to watch India vs England match. Here’s why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rail Ministry posts clip about Chenab bridge construction reaching a milestone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasa’s post about a supermassive black hole in our Milky Way wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Police reacts to man’s stunt video atop moving car, rewards him with challan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mama eagle warms her eggs while being covered in snow. Pics stun netizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grammys 2021: YouTuber Lilly Singh wears ‘I stand with farmers’ mask, posts pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cats take part in obstacle challenge, video sparks laugh riot among tweeple
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune auto driver’s flawless Lavani has netizens hooked. Seen it yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman creates intricate artwork with hole punches, leaves netizens amazed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit posts pic with pet doggo, tweets ‘My riyaaz partner’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha farmer builds car that runs on solar-powered battery during lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox