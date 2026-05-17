Vir Das questions flight etiquette after passenger places bare feet near window during meal service

Comedian Vir Das sparked a discussion on social media after sharing a post about a fellow passenger’s behaviour on a flight. Taking to X, Das described how a passenger seated across from him placed a bare foot against the aircraft wall near the window while meal trays were being served.

Vir Das called out a fellow passenger’s unhygienic in-flight behaviour, sparking debate on travel etiquette online.(X/@thevirdas)

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(Also read: Vir Das trolled for Mumbai 'sob story', internet cites his famous grandfather, privileged background)

In his post, Das wrote, “Genuine question. You’re eating a meal. Dude next to you does this. Starts scratching one foot with the other. For like ten mins. What are you doing next? This was across from me on the flight. Aisle seat, poor chap tried to look away and concentrate on his meal. You?”

The post shows a passenger’s bare foot resting against the aircraft wall near the window.

Take a look here at the post:

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{{^usCountry}} Das’s post quickly drew attention as many users reacted to the lack of basic travel etiquette and hygiene in public spaces. Internet reacts to passenger’s behaviour {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Das’s post quickly drew attention as many users reacted to the lack of basic travel etiquette and hygiene in public spaces. Internet reacts to passenger’s behaviour {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The post has garnered more than 42,000 views and several reactions. Many social media users said such behaviour should be addressed directly, while others felt airline staff should intervene in such situations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post has garnered more than 42,000 views and several reactions. Many social media users said such behaviour should be addressed directly, while others felt airline staff should intervene in such situations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One user wrote, “I would have asked him to put his feet down.” Another reacted by saying, “You should go and tell them if it is bothering you, Vir, instead of posting it on X.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user wrote, “I would have asked him to put his feet down.” Another reacted by saying, “You should go and tell them if it is bothering you, Vir, instead of posting it on X.” {{/usCountry}}

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A third user suggested involving the cabin crew and wrote, “I always inform the flight stewards and ask them to point out such uncivilised behaviour to the passenger, making them aware that what they are doing is unacceptable. The staff can easily intervene, and they should.”

(Also read: Step inside Vir Das’ new Mumbai home where nothing matches: 'There is no decor, just a collection of things we love')

Several others agreed that a polite but firm response would be appropriate. One user said, “You must say, ‘Can you kindly put your feet down.’” Another commented, “Money can be earned but not discipline.” A user summed up the general mood by writing, “Its just disgusting.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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