Influencer recounts how viral ‘5-second rule’ transformed her mornings: ‘This hack changed everything’

“When that alarm rings, get up and start the day,” urged Robbins, 56, in a popular TikTok post. “Do not hit the snooze button. Lying in bed is making how you feel worse.”

Experts agree, noting that hitting snooze repeatedly disrupts the body’s internal clock, leading to lingering drowsiness. According to a recent AmeriSleep report, frequent snoozing can worsen sleep inertia, a condition marked by slower reaction times, impaired memory, and reduced cognitive function after waking.

According to the New York Post, specialists recommend getting out of bed immediately when the alarm goes off. “Instead of giving into temptation and hitting snooze, resist the temptation and get out of bed to avoid the groggy feeling associated with sleep inertia,” said the report.

Robbins’ simple yet effective method involves counting backward from five upon waking. “You’re just gonna count backwards, 5-4-3-2-1,” she explained. “Boom! Get out of bed.”

The technique works by eliminating hesitation. “In those moments where you hesitate, and you stop and think about getting out of bed, if you hesitate for more than five seconds, you actually will lose all motivation to do it,” she noted.

Robbins, who once felt dread about getting out of bed to the point of “slithering” onto the floor, says the backward counting method transformed her mornings and overall life.

“The second you start counting backwards, you’ve made a decision to get up,” Robbins explained. “It’s a tiny, little micro-action that you take that starts the momentum rolling.”

In her social media caption, Robbins encouraged viewers to implement the strategy in the new year: “If you want 2025 to be your best year yet, start your morning off using this.”

