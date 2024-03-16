 Viral Brain Teaser: Can you help this woman fetch laundry from terrace during rain? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Viral Brain Teaser: Can you help this woman fetch laundry from terrace during rain?

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 16, 2024 07:01 AM IST

The viral brain teaser that asks people to help a woman fetch laundry from the terrace during the rain was shared on Instagram’s Threads.

A brain teaser shared on Instagram’s Threads has sparked a conversation online about the number of ladders that will be required to reach from one place to another. The brain teaser asks people to help a woman fetch laundry from the terrace during the rain. While some are saying that only one ladder will be used, others don’t agree. Do you think you can solve this problem?

Viral Brain Teaser: Can you help this woman get to the terrace? (Threads/@macktheo7)
Viral Brain Teaser: Can you help this woman get to the terrace? (Threads/@macktheo7)

“How many ladders will be used to reach the top?” reads the caption written alongside the brain teaser shared on Threads.

The brain teaser shows a woman holding a tub while standing next to a ladder. She needs to access the terrace during a rainstorm to retrieve her clothes. Can you figure out the shortest way possible using the fewest number of ladders?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

Post by @macktheo7
View on Threads

The brain teaser was shared a day ago on Instagram’s Threads. It has since accumulated numerous likes and comments.

Check out what people have to say about this brain teaser:

“6 is the obvious answer. 4 is the right one,” wrote an individual.

Another added, “One. Only one ladder goes to the top. The rest of the ladders are used to get to the one ladder.”

“This riddle showcases how it takes you more effort and time if you keep thinking inside the box. Pulling up the ladder to get there faster is as correct as sticking to the system and using only the placed ones,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “She only needs one if she carries with the first all the way.”

“You can argue any number you want between 1 & 6 based on any arbitrary rule you set. The correct answer, assuming those ladders are all preset in their positions and trying to make the move with as little effort as possible, is 3. Climb up 2, pull the ladder up and climb the 3rd. Progress as normal,” claimed a fifth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

