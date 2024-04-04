Viral brain teaser: Use your logical reasoning to solve this puzzle. You have 10 seconds

Are you looking to do something productive? If yes, we have something that will keep you occupied. Here, we bring you an interesting brain teaser that will make you use your brain in creative ways. This puzzle might keep you busy for hours, or even days. Do you think you have what it takes to solve it? Will you be able to solve this brain teaser? (Instagram/@Battlepromms)

This brain teaser was shared by the Instagram handle Battlepromms. This page often shares numerous kinds of brain teasers that keep people intrigued. Their latest question reads, “I come in different shapes and sizes. Parts of me are curved, and the other parts are straight. You can put me anywhere you like, but there is only one right place for me. What am I?” (Also Read: Can you find the value of A in this viral maths brain teaser? Solve without calculator)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Your time to solve this brain teaser starts now…

Take a look at the post here:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago. Since being posted, it has gained various likes. What do you think is the answer to this question?

Earlier, another brain teaser went viral on social media. This brain teaser was shared on Instagram by the same handle. The question read, "Five people were eating apples, B finished before C, but behind E. A finished before D, but behind C. What was the finishing order?" (Also Read: Viral Brain Teaser: Man sells cow and makes a profit. Can you figure out how much?)

After this brain teaser was shared, it left many people perplexed. Several people flocked to the comments section of the post and shared their answers. A few people said "EBCAD" is the correct answer. At the same time, another mentioned "CABDE" as the solution. What do you think is the correct answer? Were you able to solve it?