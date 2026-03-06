Viral video shows queues outside Tencent HQ in China for free AI agents, sparks debate on India’s AI push

A video claiming to show mass adoption of artificial intelligence in China has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate online about how quickly different countries are embracing AI tools. A viral video showing crowds outside Tencent HQ installing AI tools fuelled online discussion about how China is accelerating mass AI adoption. (X)

The clip was shared on X by an Indian user named Vaibhav Sisinty, who posted what he described as “leaked footage” from Shenzhen. According to him, people were seen lining up outside the headquarters of Chinese tech giant Tencent with their laptops to get AI agents installed for free.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Leaked footage coming out of Shenzhen right now. People aged 2 to 60 lined up outside Tencent's HQ with laptops in hand, getting free OpenClaw agents installed on the street. This is China's AI playbook in one image. Not a summit. Not a declaration. Just mass adoption happening at street level.”

He further added: “Baidu quietly pushed OpenClaw to 700 million users & Tencent makes it one-click deployable for anyone. Now compare that to India, which just declared itself a global AI leader at the AI Summit. We gave ourselves that title. Nobody handed it to us. And that's the problem.”

“AI treated like electricity” In his post, Sisinty argued that China’s advantage lies not in talent but in how widely and easily the technology is being distributed.

“Most of India still thinks AI means ChatGPT. We are not in a talent gap, we are in a reality gap. We are celebrating vibrancy scores & summit photos while China is installing the future on street corners for free,” he wrote.

He added that China’s approach treats AI as a basic utility. “China didn't win on talent. They won by making adoption frictionless for everyone, from a 60 year old retiree to a school kid. AI treated like electricity, something every single person deserves access to.”

According to him, India has the potential to compete but needs to focus on large scale distribution. “India has everything it needs to do the same. The talent is world class & the hunger is real. But until our biggest platforms stop building for the top 1% and start embedding agents into products a billion people already use daily, we are not leading anything. The gap isn't intelligence. It's distribution. Fix that and India doesn't just catch up. India runs past.”

Watc the clip here: