Viral videos show chaotic scenes at AP x Swatch Royal Pop launch in Bengaluru, Delhi and other cities

The launch of the much-anticipated Royal Pop collaboration between Audemars Piguet and Swatch sparked chaotic scenes across several cities on Saturday, with videos of massive crowds and unruly queues going viral on social media. Hundreds of people gathered outside Swatch stores in cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai. (Instagram/@zerxeswadia, @ananthu_) Hundreds of people gathered outside Swatch stores in cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Dubai in hopes of getting their hands on the limited-edition watch collection. In Bengaluru, videos from Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield showed massive queues stretching across the mall premises as watch enthusiasts waited outside the Swatch store from early morning.

Another viral clip from Mumbai showed frustrated customers packed tightly together amid pushing and shouting. “We are not animals; the store is not opening today,” one man was heard saying in the video. Another attendee recording the scene said the atmosphere became increasingly hostile as crowds swelled. “It wasn't fun and games anymore. After a point, it just got too rowdy. The kind of people in the queue, the pushing, the abusing. It just sucked all the joy out of it. I don't even want that watch anymore. We could have gotten it; we were in the very front, we got pushed out, and we had to leave. After a point, it just wasn't worth it,” he said.