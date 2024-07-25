Viral: With umbrellas and torches, pointsmen lead train through waterlogged track in Madhya Pradesh

Due to heavy rain between Sleemanabad and Dundi stations in Madhya Pradesh, pointsmen were seen guiding a train through the waterlogged tracks. Armed with heavy gear, umbrellas and a torch light, the officials walked in front of the train to help it cross the tracks safely. A video of the incident was shared on social media and has caught the attention of many. Snapshot of the pointsmen guiding the train.

The video was posted by Jist News, which informed, "Pointsmen walked between tracks to show the way to a train as the tracks got submerged in water due to waterlogging between Sleemanabad and Dundi stations in Madhya Pradesh." (Also Read: Mumbai police urges caution near Marine Drive with clever post amid heavy rainfall)

The video shows three people in suits, carrying gears and umbrellas and walking in front of the train. As they carefully keep each step on the track, the train can be seen moving behind them at a slow speed. The tracks seem to have completely submerged under the water, leaving the loco pilot in the situation.

Watch the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram user Feroz Amir wrote, "Bullet trains ke sapne aur bull shit trains hue apne (We dream of bullet trains, but our current trains are bull shit.)"

Another person added, "Ye kya mazak hai? Current lag sakta hai unko track se bhi (What is this joke? These men can also get electrocuted from the track.)"

"So when there is a deep hole, a man should die first, and the train stops? Can't we use technology to solve this issue?" posted user Arshad.

A fourth said, "And we pay taxes for this."