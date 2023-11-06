Viral Video: Virat Kohli dances to Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh’s Ainvayi Ainvayi during IND vs SA World Cup match

Virat Kohli was unstoppable at Eden Gardens on November 5 where he hit his 49th ODI hundred, thereby levelling up with Sachin Tendulkar’s record of smashing the most centuries in ODIs. However, it wasn’t just Kohli’s remarkable batting heroics on his 35th birthday that captured the hearts of fans. His dance moves on the field during South Africa’s innings also stole the spotlight, delighting cricket fans. Virat Kohli dancing to the song Ainvayi Ainvayi, picturised on Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh. (Instagram/@ICC)

“Dancing on an @anushkasharma song and why not,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by ICC. In the now-viral video, Kohli can be seen lip-syncing the song Ainvayi Ainvayi and busting a move or two to it. The song from the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat is picturised on Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

Watch Kohli dancing to the song during South Africa innings here:

The video soon went viral online with over 13.1 million views and over a million likes. Additionally, many flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow. Birthday glow is on,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Had to dance to his wife’s song.”

“Virat’s dance made my day,” expressed a third.

“King Kohli making his birthday more special,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth shared, “I was listening to this song a few days back, and here it goes. Virat made the day dancing to his wife’s song. Great to see.”

“So happy to see this guy like this,” commented a sixth.

Ind vs SA Cricket World Cup 2023 match

Rohit Sharma-led India locked horns against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa at Eden Gardens on November 5 in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. After winning the toss, the Indian side decided to bat first and set a target of 327 runs for South Africa. The heroics of the Indian bowlers restricted the opponent to a mere 83 runs, resulting in a victory by a margin of 243 runs.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON