Vision accuracy test: Only a true puzzle genius can count all the hidden faces in this tricky image

In the ever-evolving world of online content, brain teasers and optical illusions have carved out a loyal following of curious minds. From tricky riddles to visually deceptive illustrations, these puzzles offer more than just entertainment—they sharpen observation, stimulate critical thinking, and often leave users amazed by what they initially overlook. A viral lamb illustration puzzled users as they searched for hidden faces cleverly blended into the artwork.(Facebook/Arshdeep Soni)

(Also read: Brain teaser: Only a genius can tell what the fifth man is doing)

If you're a fan of such challenges, there’s a new visual riddle making waves on the internet that’s bound to pique your interest. The illusion, shared on Facebook by a user named Arshdeep Soni, has viewers scratching their heads as they try to solve the mystery within a deceptively simple drawing.

The puzzle

At first glance, the image appears to be a peaceful scene—a lamb resting in a mountainous landscape. But this is no ordinary illustration. Hidden cleverly within the curves of the lamb’s body, its wool, the surrounding trees, and distant hills are multiple human faces. These faces aren’t immediately obvious and require close inspection to spot, making this a textbook example of a “hidden faces” optical illusion.

The real challenge? Determining how many faces are actually present in the drawing. What makes this puzzle especially captivating is its use of shading, contour lines, and strategic placement to blend the faces seamlessly into the composition. It’s a test of patience, attention to detail, and perceptual skill.

Check out the puzzle here:

The internet’s ongoing fascination with brain teasers

Visual puzzles like this one have become a staple on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), often shared with captions daring followers to spot hidden elements or solve seemingly straightforward problems. Their viral appeal lies in their ability to engage people of all ages, often leading to debates in comment sections and friendly challenges among friends.

So, have you counted all the faces?

Take a closer look—how many faces can you find? Whether you spot five or fifteen, the real joy lies in the hunt.