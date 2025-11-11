Vladimir Putin's 'swollen and sore' hand at public event sparks health rumours: 'His veins are bulging too'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited speculation about his health after appearing at a recent public event with a visibly swollen, vein-covered hand. Despite years of speculation, the Kremlin has never acknowledged any health issues. (X/@Gerashchenko_en)

According to a report by the New York Post, Putin was addressing a crowd of supporters on a basketball court, during which his right hand appeared puffy and discoloured, with bulging veins. Several close-up images and videos from the event circulated on social media, fueling new theories about his health.

“There’s something wrong with Putin’s hands,” said Anton Gerashchenko, a former adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry, in remarks to East2West. “Apart from the fact that they’re covered in blood up to the elbows, his veins are bulging too,” he added, taking a jab at the Russian leader’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Gerashchenko also shared close-up photos of Putin’s right hand on X, with the caption, “What's with Putin's hands in this video?”

Ukrainian journalist and media personality Dmytro Gordon also commented that Putin’s hands looked “swollen and sore, with veins bulging prominently on one hand”.

One post on X read, “Old age or AI? There’s something wrong with Putin’s hands.”

Is Putin suffering from an illness?

Notably, this is not the first time Putin’s hands have become a topic of intrigue. Previously, images showing what appeared to be a black mark or possible injection site on his hand during a military briefing had gone viral, sparking speculation about his health.

In other instances, the Russian president was seen gripping tables or clutching chairs during meetings, gestures that some observers claim could indicate symptoms consistent with Parkinson’s disease.

In a separate incident that also fueled curiosity, Putin was caught on a hot mic conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping discussing the potential of organ transplants and biotechnology in achieving longevity.

However, despite years of speculation, the Kremlin has never acknowledged any health issues.

Trump's hand bruise

Meanwhile, Putin is not the only world leader to attract such scrutiny. Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump faced similar online speculation after photos showed bruising on his hands. The White House later explained that the marks were due to frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.