Walmart heiress Alice Walton reclaims her crown as world’s richest woman: Report

In a return to the top, Walmart heiress Alice Walton has regained her title as the world's wealthiest woman, dethroning L’Oreal’s Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, according to a Forbes report earlier this month. Walton, 74, is now worth an estimated $89.1 billion, surpassing Meyers, who holds $88.4 billion. This marks another round in the back-and-forth struggle between the two heiresses, with Meyers first claiming the title in 2019, only to be unseated by Walton a year later. Alice Walton has reclaimed her title as the world's richest woman.(alicelwaltonfoundation)

Julia Koch of Koch Industries, who inherited her wealth after the passing of her husband David Koch, briefly disrupted the duo’s rivalry in 2023, pushing Walton down to the third spot on the list. However, the Walmart heiress has now surged back to the top.

The Walton family fortune

The Walton family continues to dominate the world’s wealth rankings, with Alice’s brothers Jim and Rob Walton also making their mark. According to Bloomberg, Jim Walton, 76, boasts a staggering $102.6 billion fortune, while Rob, 79, holds $100.4 billion. The three siblings saw their collective net worth increase by $30 billion in recent years, bringing the Walton family's total wealth to over $350 billion.

Despite Alice Walton being the wealthiest woman, her brothers remain ahead of her on the global wealth charts, ranking higher in terms of individual fortunes.

Elon Musk: The richest person in the world

While Alice Walton has reclaimed her title as the world’s richest woman, Elon Musk remains the world’s wealthiest individual. As per Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, Musk’s net worth stands at an $251.5 billion. The billionaire entrepreneur is best known for founding companies like SpaceX and The Boring Company, co-founding PayPal, and leading the brain tech firm Neuralink. Musk also owns the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.