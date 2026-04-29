Want to live near Ambani family’s Antilia? This historic Mumbai 4BHK will cost…

A 4BHK flat inside the historic Marlboro House in Mumbai has gone up for rent, and a video showing a glimpse of its tasteful interiors is now going viral online. The video was shared online by Gaurav Bodhija, who works in luxury real estate content creation.

A 4BHK in Mumbai's Marlboro House has gone up for rent

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Bodhija told Hindustantimes.com that the apartment was recently renovated. It opens out to a lush green garden with a deck.

More about Marlboro House

Located close to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s palatial residence Antilia on Peddar Road, Marlboro House is a well-known South Mumbai landmark. Built in 1938, this Art Deco building has six flats, with a disputed ‘seventh flat’ currently facing scrutiny over its legality.

Marlboro House (also spelled Malboro House) was designed by British architect Claude Batley, who was one of the most influential figures in Bombay’s early modern architecture movement. It was built for a German woman who left India due to World War II and therefore never got to live in the house, according to a Mid-Day report. The building was then purchased by Ramji Hansraj Kamani in 1945.

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{{^usCountry}} Some of the building’s seven flats still retain their original tiles, offering a rare glimpse into history. In space-starved Mumbai, where balconies are a rarity, the flats also come with spacious balconies. 4BHK goes on rent for ₹ 12 lakh per month {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some of the building’s seven flats still retain their original tiles, offering a rare glimpse into history. In space-starved Mumbai, where balconies are a rarity, the flats also come with spacious balconies. 4BHK goes on rent for ₹ 12 lakh per month {{/usCountry}}

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The 4BHK apartment on the first floor of Marlboro House has gone up for rent, with owners expecting ₹12 lakh per month.

Spread over 3,000 square feet, the apartment opens out to a 750 square feet private garden — a rare luxury in a city where every square inch of space is invaluable. It houses three bedrooms and one powder room, along with four bathrooms. Bodhija told Hindustantimes.com that the apartment’s tenants will have access to a pickleball court as well.

The apartment comes with space for two car parkings and a separate servants’ quarter, according to Bodhija, who runs the @Realty.sharks Instagram channel.

But living in such prime real estate in India’s most expensive city does not come cheap. The asking rent for the apartment is ₹12 lakh per month. The tenants will also have to pay 6 months’ rent as security deposit.

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The huge figure led to some jokes on social media.

“I am looking for a house in this area, do you have anything better?” asked one Instagram user jokingly. “Will Mukesh Ambani give me money if I live beside him?” another wondered.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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