Boy asks Warren Buffett what he would do if he had another day with Charlie Munger

Charlie Munger, vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, died on November 28, 2023. Recently, when Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway chairperson, was asked if he could have another day with Munger and what he would do, Buffett fondly remembered him and expressed his views. Buffett spoke at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting on May 4. Warren Buffett remembered Charlie Munger.

Buffet said, "We always lived in a way where we were happy with what we were doing. He liked learning, and he liked a wide variety of things. So, he was much broader than I was. And we had a lot of fun together; we played golf and tennis. We did everything together. (Also Read: ‘Architect’ of the present Berkshire: Warren Buffett pays tribute to Charlie Munger)

He further added, "We had as much fun, perhaps even more to some extent with things that failed because then we really had to work and work our way out of them. In a sense, there is more fun in having that's your partner and digging your way out of a foxhole."

An individual wrote, "Some friendships are just exceptional."

A second added, "You can feel the pain, and his struggle to answer is evidence of that."

"The power of strong partnerships" shared a third.

A fourth commented, "Great question, great answer. Bravo!"

"Munger and Buffett are the greatest of all time. I can feel the sadness in Buffett's voice. May Charlie rest in peace."