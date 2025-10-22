‘Was told I'm not working properly’: Indian employee shares 12-hour workday ordeal

A Reddit post by an Indian employee working in a WITCH company has drawn attention online after sharing frustration over being told “not working properly” despite months of 12-hour days. A data analyst opened up about burnout and heavy workload in a WITCH company.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to the post, the data analyst (@lunarstarfish) worked long hours every day but was constantly criticised by management. The workload left no time to prepare for interviews or explore other job opportunities.

"Today I was told that I’m not working properly after months of 12-hour days," the caption of the post reads.

Burnout and hopelessness:

In the post, the employee mentioned that the company’s 90-day notice period makes it difficult to receive calls from recruiters. With over four years of experience, the employee is still being paid very little and has repeatedly been denied pay raises due to “no budget.”

“My frustrations have reached their peak now. Feeling really hopeless,” the post further adds.

The post sparked a strong response, with many sharing similar experiences of long hours, low pay, and workplace stress.

Several comments emphasised the importance of prioritising personal health and considering better opportunities rather than remaining in exhausting conditions.

One of the users commented, “In the same position, no growth, no learning, and excessive support work.”

A second user commented, “Not to scare you, but I have 3.6 years of experience, and I am an immediate joiner. Currently, I am not getting calls. I put down my papers because I got another job through referral.”

“Stuck in the same hell, I recently joined, but it’s awful, the whole environment. I am already thinking of leaving and looking elsewhere,” another user commented.

