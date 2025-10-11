‘Fastest way to get fired in India’: Reddit reacts to European employee’s open time-off message

A Reddit post comparing work culture in India and Europe has gone viral, sparking debates about how employees share personal schedules with their teams. A European employee’s Teams message about personal time off sparked debate online.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In the post, titled “Work Culture Shock: India vs Europe,” the Reddit user shared a screenshot of a message sent on Microsoft Teams in Europe.

“Good morning! Heads up on my schedule next week. I am off Monday, then WFH/personal time the rest of the week. I have my three kids, as my wife is out of town. I’ll keep the team posted if I cannot attend individual meetings,” the message reads.

Europe vs India work norms:

The Reddit user asked, “Can we Indians post like this in Teams?” suggesting that such openness about personal time might not be welcomed in many Indian offices.

The post quickly drew reactions online, with several users calling it “the fastest way to get fired” if shared in an Indian workplace.

Others said it highlighted how European companies promote a healthier work-life balance and value transparency.

Reddit users reacted by highlighting the contrast between Europe and India, where managers trust employees with personal time in Europe, but Indian workers often face constant availability expectations.

One of the users commented, "I work for a UK-based company, have a British manager, and this is exactly how we work. Don’t even have to give a reason for taking the leaves."

A second user commented, "Indian people will exploit it to the point where everything breaks."

"In India, we can. Not in teams. In dreams," another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)