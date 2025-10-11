Search
Sat, Oct 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Fastest way to get fired in India’: Reddit reacts to European employee’s open time-off message

BySakshi Sah
Published on: Oct 11, 2025 08:18 pm IST

A viral Reddit post highlighted how employees in Europe and India handle work-life balance differently.

A Reddit post comparing work culture in India and Europe has gone viral, sparking debates about how employees share personal schedules with their teams.

A European employee’s Teams message about personal time off sparked debate online.(Pexels/Representational Image)
A European employee’s Teams message about personal time off sparked debate online.(Pexels/Representational Image)

In the post, titled “Work Culture Shock: India vs Europe,” the Reddit user shared a screenshot of a message sent on Microsoft Teams in Europe.

“Good morning! Heads up on my schedule next week. I am off Monday, then WFH/personal time the rest of the week. I have my three kids, as my wife is out of town. I’ll keep the team posted if I cannot attend individual meetings,” the message reads.

Also Read: ‘Precision vs speed’: Ex-Google employee shares key mindset differences between Singapore and Vietnam

Europe vs India work norms:

The Reddit user asked, “Can we Indians post like this in Teams?” suggesting that such openness about personal time might not be welcomed in many Indian offices.

The post quickly drew reactions online, with several users calling it “the fastest way to get fired” if shared in an Indian workplace.

Others said it highlighted how European companies promote a healthier work-life balance and value transparency.

Check out the post here:

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Worried-Video-5807/Reddit)
Screengrab of the Reddit post.(@Worried-Video-5807/Reddit)

Here's how people reacted to the post:

Reddit users reacted by highlighting the contrast between Europe and India, where managers trust employees with personal time in Europe, but Indian workers often face constant availability expectations.

One of the users commented, "I work for a UK-based company, have a British manager, and this is exactly how we work. Don’t even have to give a reason for taking the leaves."

Also Read: ‘Mat aao Europe’: Indian tourist’s honest take on Europe’s summer heat sparks online buzz

A second user commented, "Indian people will exploit it to the point where everything breaks."

"In India, we can. Not in teams. In dreams," another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / ‘Fastest way to get fired in India’: Reddit reacts to European employee’s open time-off message
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On