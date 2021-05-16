Home / Trending / Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe
The image shows the group of doctors dancing to Seeti Maar from Radhe starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani.(Instagram/@teamdishap)
Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

“You guys are the real heroes. Great performance,” commented an Instagram user.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 09:10 PM IST

A group of doctors have grabbed the attention of netizens with their dance moves to the popular song Seeti Maar from the recently released move Radhe. The video, an instant mood-lifter, was shared on Instagram and has garnered much praise from netizens and may make you delighted too.

“Seeti maar Mandolin Cover by doctors! Such vibe and energy!” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The recording starts with a group of doctors wearing scrubs and masks breaking into some groovy dance moves to the Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer peppy track.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on May 14, the clip has garnered over 30,500 views and tons of reactions. People lauded the dance moves of the doctors and appreciated their spirit. Many expressed how the clip lifted their mood. Others shared heart emojis to show their appreciation for the clip.

“A big thanks for our doctors who are putting their lives on risk for saving our lives,” said an Instagram user. “You guys are the real heroes. Great performance,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

