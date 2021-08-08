Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

In an amazing video, two current resident astronauts of the International Space Station (ISS) did their own small closing ceremony signifying the end of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and ushering in excitement and hope for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet were seen participating in the ceremony.

Shared by Pesquet on his official Twitter handle, the clip shows Hoshide unfurling a small flag with the Olympics rings and handing it over to Pesquet. The video further shows Hoshide forwarding a bigger flag with the words Paris Olympics 2024 written on it. “With the @Tokyo2020 @Olympics ending today and the next #Olympics to be @Paris2024, @Aki_Hoshide and I held a ceremony,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Take a look at the video:

Shared some eight hours ago, the video has already garnered over one million views and tons of reactions from netizens. From cheering for the upcoming Olympics in Paris to expressing how incredible it was to see two astronauts doing a handover, people shared all kinds of comments.

“I love you guys, always one step ahead of the earthlings; don't change anything,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you Thomas after the space Olympics the closing ceremony of the space Olympics with handover. But there are no borders there so we are all united,” commented another.

“Nice one and what a coincidence that both Japan and French astronauts are in ISS during the Olympic time,” pointed a third.

Pesquet also made headlines after appearing for a special Saxophone performance during the Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony from the ISS.

What are your thoughts on this clip?